    389th Engineer Company Soldiers build new MEDEVAC facility [Image 1 of 6]

    389th Engineer Company Soldiers build new MEDEVAC facility

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    Flight medics talk with their leadership following an awards ceremony held for the 389th Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade, for the construction of a new MEDVAC facility in Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. The facility will house members of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) from Ft. Riley, Kan. (“Boomer Dust-off”). (DOD photo by Jet Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 06:51
    Photo ID: 3116153
    VIRIN: 161110-A-EU155-220
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Engineer Company Soldiers build new MEDEVAC facility [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Engineers
    Bagram Air Field
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Afghanistan
    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Central Command
    389th Engineer Company
    176th Engineer Brigade
    368th Engineer Battalion
    Task Force Chaos
    Reserve Engineers

