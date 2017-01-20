Members of the U.S. Army Cordon line the parade route during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 06:39
|Photo ID:
|3116136
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-IR342-0127
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT