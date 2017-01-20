2CR live fire

The photograph displays Training Support Activity Europe’s (TSAE) video gear set up during a 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Squadron's live fire exercise with an M107 sniper rifle at the 7th Army Training Command's (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area,Germany, Jan. 20, 2017.



TSAE’s mission is to Identify, to acquire, to manage and to provide state-of-the-art home station, rotational and expeditionary training support and visual information capability as directed by United States Army Europe, in order to prepare Joint and Multinational forces to win in any operating environment, and serves as the 7th ATC point of contact for training support at installations outside the Grafenwoehr Military Community.(U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers)

