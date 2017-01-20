(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CR live fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The photograph displays Training Support Activity Europe’s (TSAE) video gear set up during a 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Squadron's live fire exercise with an M107 sniper rifle at the 7th Army Training Command's (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 20, 2017.

    TSAE’s mission is to Identify, to acquire, to manage and to provide state-of-the-art home station, rotational and expeditionary training support and visual information capability as directed by United States Army Europe, in order to prepare Joint and Multinational forces to win in any operating environment, and serves as the 7th ATC point of contact for training support at installations outside the Grafenwoehr Military Community.(U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 03:49
    Photo ID: 3116001
    VIRIN: 170120-A-XV631-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR live fire, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    2rd Cavalry Regiment

