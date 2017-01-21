(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 1 of 4]

    Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – Runners take off Jan. 21 at the start of the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Participants of the 14-kilometer race obeyed all crosswalk and traffic signals in an effort to raise awareness about traffic safety. Events like this get Marines out in to the community and strengthen the U.S-Japan alliance. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:55
    Photo ID: 3115948
    VIRIN: 170121-M-PC671-572
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    relay race
    MCAS Futenma
    traffic safety
    Ginowan City Relay Race
    Ginowan Mayor
    Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race

