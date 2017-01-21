Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – Runners take off Jan. 21 at the start of the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Participants of the 14-kilometer race obeyed all crosswalk and traffic signals in an effort to raise awareness about traffic safety. Events like this get Marines out in to the community and strengthen the U.S-Japan alliance. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

