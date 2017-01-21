(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 2 of 4]

    Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – Marines pose with a local resident Jan. 21 prior to the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at MCAS Futenma. Thirty-five teams from Ginowan City and teams from MCAS Futenma and the U.S Naval Hospital Okinawa participated in the yearly event. Teams from Ginowan City Fire Department placed first and second with the Marines coming in third, sparking a friendly competition for next years race. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:55
    Photo ID: 3115947
    VIRIN: 170121-M-PC671-551
    Resolution: 5173x3449
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

