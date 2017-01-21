Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – Marines pose with a local resident Jan. 21 prior to the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at MCAS Futenma. Thirty-five teams from Ginowan City and teams from MCAS Futenma and the U.S Naval Hospital Okinawa participated in the yearly event. Teams from Ginowan City Fire Department placed first and second with the Marines coming in third, sparking a friendly competition for next years race. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

