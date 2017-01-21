Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – A local resident poses Jan. 21 prior to the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at MCAS Futenma. Participants followed crosswalk and traffic signals during the 14-kilometer race in an effort to raise awareness for traffic safety. Thirty-seven teams in total participated in the event including Marines and sailors. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

