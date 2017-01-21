MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – A local resident poses Jan. 21 prior to the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at MCAS Futenma. Participants followed crosswalk and traffic signals during the 14-kilometer race in an effort to raise awareness for traffic safety. Thirty-seven teams in total participated in the event including Marines and sailors. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
This work, Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
