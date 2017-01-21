MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan – Marines pose for a group photo Jan. 21 after the Ginowan City Traffic Safety Relay Race at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. The 14-kilometer race around the perimeter of MCAS Futenma was an effort by Ginowan City to raise awareness about traffic safety. The Ginowan City fire department took first and second place, with the Marines coming in third. (US. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:56 Photo ID: 3115943 VIRIN: 170121-M-PC671-511 Resolution: 5538x3692 Size: 9.01 MB Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members compete in Ginowan Traffic Safety Relay Race [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.