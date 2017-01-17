(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills [Image 2 of 9]

    Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Peshmerga soldier searches a Dutch trainer as part of vehicle checkpoint training at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 17, 2017. The training is part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:42
    Photo ID: 3115941
    VIRIN: 170117-A-QI240-346
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Erbil
    982D COMCAM
    Iraq
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

    • LEAVE A COMMENT