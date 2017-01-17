A Peshmerga soldier laughs with his fellow soldiers during a break from training at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 17, 2017. The curriculum at Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity sites includes: leadership, ethics and law of war training and instruction. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3115939
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-QI240-334
|Resolution:
|5198x3465
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
This work, Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
