Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills

Peshmerga soldiers simulate firing at the enemy during a training scenario at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 17, 2017. The training is part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

