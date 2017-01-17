A Peshmerga soldier scans for simulated enemy forces during a military operations on urban terrain training scenario at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 17, 2017. The training is part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|01.17.2017
|01.23.2017 01:44
|3115937
|170117-A-QI240-222
|5616x3744
|2.05 MB
|ERBIL, IQ
|0
|0
|0
This work, Dutch train Peshmerga on basic soldier skills [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
