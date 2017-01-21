(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fifth Annual Baby Expo [Image 2 of 4]

    Fifth Annual Baby Expo

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Ryanjon Milan, a nurse at the Robert M. Casey Medical and Dental Clinic, gives station residents a class on what to expect when you’re expecting during the fifth annual Baby Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 21, 2017. The expo provided new and expecting parents information on the first year of parenting, new parent support groups and programs, and merchandise for children. Clinic staff members offered classes such as budget for baby, what to expect when you are expecting, having a healthy pregnancy and various others. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    This work, Fifth Annual Baby Expo [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

