    COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3]

    COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Cottone 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170117-N-HQ940-062
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors participate in a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) drill onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nicholas Frank Cottone/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 00:43
    VIRIN: 170117-N-HQ940-062
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Cottone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    COMPTUEX
    Phase inspection on a AH-1W Cobra
    Heave Line

    TAGS

    LPD 19
    Small Boat Operations
    United States Navy

