ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors participate in a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) drill onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nicholas Frank Cottone/Released)

