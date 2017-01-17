170117-N-HQ940-062
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors participate in a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) drill onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Nicholas Frank Cottone/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3115831
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-HQ940-062
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Cottone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
