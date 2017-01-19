A U.S. Army Soldier of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Fort Wainwright, AK participates in a combat exercise at the National Training Center on Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 19, 2017. 1st SBCT conducts annual training to develop Soldier readiness and resilience, while remaining prepared to deploy and conduct decisive action worldwide at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Diehm/Released)

