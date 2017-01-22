(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Phase inspection on a AH-1W Cobra

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 22, 2017) Sgt. Micheal Kizer from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), performs a phase inspection on a AH-1W Cobra helicopter prior to flight operations on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 00:43
    Photo ID: 3115793
    VIRIN: 170122-N-UM082-004
    Resolution: 5445x3635
    Size: 981.77 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phase inspection on a AH-1W Cobra [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    flight operation
    AH-1W Cobra
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    helicopter
    amphibous assault ship
    VMM-365
    phase inspection

