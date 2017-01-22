Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 22, 2017) Sgt. Micheal Kizer from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), performs a phase inspection on a AH-1W Cobra helicopter prior to flight operations on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

