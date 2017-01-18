members of the Singapore Armed Forces pulls security during the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Jason A. Young / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 18:15 Photo ID: 3115333 VIRIN: 170118-A-IN286-049 Resolution: 3496x2331 Size: 1.85 MB Location: FT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Jason Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.