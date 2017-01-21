932nd Airlift Wing members spent time on an off-UTA (Unit Training Assembly) weekend, working on improving the unit and leading people through training projects, as they moved this generator in preparation to give the plane auxiliary power on a warm day January 21, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3115176 VIRIN: 170121-F-IR989-389 Resolution: 2523x1574 Size: 919.19 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 932nd Airlift Wing trains to succeed, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.