932nd Airlift Wing members spent time on an off-UTA (Unit Training Assembly) weekend, working on improving the unit and leading people through training projects, as they moved this generator in preparation to give the plane auxiliary power on a warm day January 21, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 16:16
|Photo ID:
|3115176
|VIRIN:
|170121-F-IR989-389
|Resolution:
|2523x1574
|Size:
|919.19 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 932nd Airlift Wing trains to succeed, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
