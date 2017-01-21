(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    932nd Airlift Wing trains to succeed

    932nd Airlift Wing trains to succeed

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    932nd Airlift Wing members spent time on an off-UTA (Unit Training Assembly) weekend, working on improving the unit and leading people through training projects, as they moved this generator in preparation to give the plane auxiliary power on a warm day January 21, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 16:16
    Photo ID: 3115176
    VIRIN: 170121-F-IR989-389
    Resolution: 2523x1574
    Size: 919.19 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Airlift Wing trains to succeed, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd ASTS Citizen Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT