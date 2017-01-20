172001-N-PN185-10
WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 20, 2017) The 99-piece United States Navy Band marches down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. in support of the 58th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician First Class Eric Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 16:28
|Photo ID:
|3115168
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-PN185-010
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|38.76 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration - Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 13], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
