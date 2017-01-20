58th Presidential Inauguration - Inaugural Parade

172001-N-PN185-04

WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 20, 2017) Leading the United States Navy element in the 58th inauguration parade is the Navy Staff, which consists of two naval officers, a Naval Academy midshipman, and Master Chief Musician Randy D. Mattson. Master Chief Mattson is a bass instrumentalist in the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, and the Navy Band’s specialty groups chief-in-charge. The Navy Staff customarily precedes all U.S. Navy marching units in all formal parades. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician First Class Eric Brown/Released)

