172001-N-PN185-03

WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 20, 2017) The 99-piece United States Navy Band marches down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. in support of the 58th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician First Class Eric Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 16:28 Photo ID: 3115153 VIRIN: 170120-N-PN185-003 Resolution: 7810x5209 Size: 32.54 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration - Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 13], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.