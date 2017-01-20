172001-N-PN185-02
WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 20, 2017) Members of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. in support of the 58th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician First Class Eric Brown/Released)
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration - Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 13], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
