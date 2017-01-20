58th Presidential Inauguration - Inaugural Parade

172001-N-PN185-02

WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 20, 2017) Members of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. in support of the 58th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician First Class Eric Brown/Released)

