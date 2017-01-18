A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, works to repair a broken down M1126 Stryker Combat Vehicle, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:23 Photo ID: 3114981 VIRIN: 170118-A-LC197-029 Resolution: 5170x3447 Size: 10.53 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Have to get back to the fight [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.