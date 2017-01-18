(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Group photo [Image 4 of 8]

    Group photo

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tracy McKithern 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1/25 SBCT "Arctic Wolves" pose for a group photo as this is the last mission for 19 kilos, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:22
    Photo ID: 3114975
    VIRIN: 170118-A-LC197-024
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group photo [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Have to get back to the fight
    Training exercise
    Group photo
    Group photo
    Break
    Lunch
    Lunch
    Lunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Irwin
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA
    NTCAK2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT