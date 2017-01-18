U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1/25 SBCT "Arctic Wolves" pose for a group photo as this is the last mission for 19 kilos, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

