A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1/25 SBCT "Arctic Wolves" takes a break for lunch between missions, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:22 Photo ID: 3114969 VIRIN: 170118-A-LC197-018 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 8.09 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.