U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Sedric Smith, a human resources specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) from Tutwiler, Miss. checks the oil on a Humvee as part of preventative maintenance checks and services in the command’s motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 13:26
|Photo ID:
|3114961
|VIRIN:
|170122-A-ZU930-004
|Resolution:
|2700x1714
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|TUTWILER, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motor pool ready [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
