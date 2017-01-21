U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Sedric Smith, a human resources specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) from Tutwiler, Miss. checks the oil on a Humvee as part of preventative maintenance checks and services in the command’s motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:26 Photo ID: 3114961 VIRIN: 170122-A-ZU930-004 Resolution: 2700x1714 Size: 2.51 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: TUTWILER, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motor pool ready [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.