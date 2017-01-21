(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motor pool ready [Image 3 of 5]

    Motor pool ready

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Sedric Smith, a human resources specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) from Tutwiler, Miss. checks the oil on a Humvee as part of preventative maintenance checks and services in the command’s motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:26
    Photo ID: 3114961
    VIRIN: 170122-A-ZU930-004
    Resolution: 2700x1714
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: TUTWILER, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motor pool ready [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    I will always maintain my equipment
    PMCS training
    Motor pool ready
    Motor pool readiness
    PMCS

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Georgia
    Army soldier
    motor pool
    Army Reserve
    PMCS
    335th Signal Command
    Ken Scar

