    Continuing Promise 2017

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    170121-N-WZ792-007 (January 21, 2017) NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - Medical personnel and Continuing Promise 2017 leadership take a group photo following pre-deployment training at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support and disaster response to partner nations and show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:39
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

