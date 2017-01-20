(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Taking a break [Image 10 of 20]

    Taking a break

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tracy McKithern 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, laughs after a mission in a training exercise during NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 20, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

