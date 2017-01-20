A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, participates in a training exercise during NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 20, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 11:58 Photo ID: 3114867 VIRIN: 170120-A-LC197-003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 12.66 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On guard [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.