170119-N-AV754-004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate James Hoppa, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, poses for a portrait in the armory of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in oreoaration for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 10:35 Photo ID: 3114858 VIRIN: 170119-N-AV754-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1010.46 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Small Town to Big Navy, by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.