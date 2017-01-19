(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Small Town to Big Navy

    From Small Town to Big Navy

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170119-N-AV754-004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate James Hoppa, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, poses for a portrait in the armory of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in oreoaration for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3114858
    VIRIN: 170119-N-AV754-004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1010.46 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Small Town to Big Navy, by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    James Hoppa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT