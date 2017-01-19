170119-N-AV754-004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate James Hoppa, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, poses for a portrait in the armory of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in oreoaration for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 10:35
|Photo ID:
|3114858
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-AV754-004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1010.46 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Small Town to Big Navy, by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
