Members from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing visit the Southwestern Veterans Center located in Pittsburgh, Pa. December 20, 2016. Guardsmen spent time visiting with veterans and their spouses, and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Allyson Manners)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 09:46 Photo ID: 3114855 VIRIN: 161220-Z-MY450-080 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 3.93 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen Pay Holiday Visit to Veterans Center [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Allyson Manners, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.