    Guardsmen Pay Holiday Visit to Veterans Center [Image 2 of 7]

    Guardsmen Pay Holiday Visit to Veterans Center

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Allyson Manners 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing visit the Southwestern Veterans Center located in Pittsburgh, Pa. December 20, 2016. Guardsmen spent time visiting with veterans and their spouses, and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Allyson Manners)

