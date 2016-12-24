CMC and SMMC Vist Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) Gen. Robert Neller, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines and Sailors of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during his visit aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 23. Gen. Neller, accompanied by the Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, spoke to Marines and Sailors about Marine Corps topics, such as amphibious capabilities and current world issues that the MKI ARG/11th MEU could be called upon to respond to, in the event of a major crisis in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

