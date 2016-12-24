CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) Gen. Robert Neller, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines and Sailors of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during his visit aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 23. Gen. Neller, accompanied by Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visited the Makin Island to wish the Marines and Sailors happy holidays during their Western Pacific 16-2 deployment to the Pacific and Central Commands’ areas of operation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

