    CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island [Image 1 of 2]

    AT SEA

    12.23.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) The Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert Neller, address the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island in the Gulf of Aden Dec. 23. Neller visited the Makin Island to give holiday greetings and wishes to the service members currently deployed. During his speech Neller told the Marines that though they are separated from one family during the holidays, they have their second family alongside them and to look out for each other’s well-being. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 05:26
    Photo ID: 3114808
    VIRIN: 161223-M-JH782-050
    Resolution: 5322x2994
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Djibouti
    Africa
    logistics
    USMC
    Pacific
    Alpha
    Bravo
    United States Marine Corps
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Charlie
    Combat Logistics Battalion
    Combat Camera
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    training
    deployment
    Battalion Landing Team
    Arta Beach
    CLB-11
    Combat Logistics Detachment
    Beach Master Unit
    BLT
    BMU
    Amphibious Squadron 5
    PHIBRON 5
    Alligator Dagger
    CLD-113

