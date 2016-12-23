CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) The Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert Neller, address the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island in the Gulf of Aden Dec. 23. Neller visited the Makin Island to give holiday greetings and wishes to the service members currently deployed. During his speech Neller told the Marines that though they are separated from one family during the holidays, they have their second family alongside them and to look out for each other’s well-being. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April Price)

