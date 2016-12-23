(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island [Image 2 of 2]

    CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island

    AT SEA

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, address the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23. Neller visited the Makin Island to give holiday greetings and wishes to the service members currently deployed. During his time aboard the Makin Island, Neller spoke to Marines about their careers and their importance to the success of their deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 05:26
    Photo ID: 3114807
    VIRIN: 161223-M-JH782-017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

