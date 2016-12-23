USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, address the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23. Neller visited the Makin Island to give holiday greetings and wishes to the service members currently deployed. During his time aboard the Makin Island, Neller spoke to Marines about their careers and their importance to the success of their deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 05:26 Photo ID: 3114807 VIRIN: 161223-M-JH782-017 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.16 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.