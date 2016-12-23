CMC and SMMC Visit Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Dec. 23, 2016) The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, address the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23. Neller visited the Makin Island to give holiday greetings and wishes to the service members currently deployed. During his time aboard the Makin Island, Neller spoke to Marines about their careers and their importance to the success of their deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)
