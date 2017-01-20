Spectators watch during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 02:11 Photo ID: 3114786 VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1816 Resolution: 4886x3077 Size: 6.7 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, inaugural parade [Image 1 of 36], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.