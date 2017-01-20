(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DOD supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, inaugural parade [Image 9 of 36]

    DOD supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, inaugural parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Herald Trumpets stand in front of the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 02:11
    Photo ID: 3114779
    VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1675
    Resolution: 3917x3019
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, inaugural parade [Image 1 of 36], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

