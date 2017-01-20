Members of Joint Task Force National Capital Region, Presidential Inaugural Committee and the U.S. Secret Service wait for President Donald J. Trump and his guests to exit the Inaugural Luncheon during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)
|01.20.2017
|01.22.2017 02:10
|3114771
|170120-D-NA975-1451
|4928x3280
|10.51 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, DOD supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, inaugural parade [Image 1 of 36], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
