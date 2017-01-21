(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 54]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael Pence observe the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade at the White House reviewing stand in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:45
    Photo ID: 3114220
    VIRIN: 170120-D-PB383-050
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 54], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

