    Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrone Williams 

    DC National Guard

    In-between shifts, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia soldiers and other cooperating agencies, took a break at the Botanical Garden in Washington D.C., Jan. 20. The soldiers were also provided with boxed lunches and hot beverages during their breaks. (National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. Tyrone Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:21
    Photo ID: 3114083
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-XZ018-002
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 646.17 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

