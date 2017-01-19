(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Amo 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. William J. Walker, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia Commander, talks Chicago Police Department officers on Jan. 19. Walker is a native of Illinois. The Metropolitan Police Department held a reception of police officers from several states at the District of Columbia Armory in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Amo, JTF-DC)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:17
    Photo ID: 3114056
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-CW146-010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    This work, Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jennifer Amo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

