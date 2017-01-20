In-between shifts, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia soldiers and other cooperating agencies, took a break at the Botanical Garden in Washington D.C. The soldiers were also provided with boxed lunches and hot beverages during their breaks.

( National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. Tyrone Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:57 Photo ID: 3114050 VIRIN: 170120-Z-XZ018-002 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 646.17 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, District of Columbia National Guard soldiers assist local authorites with 58th Presidental Inauguration, by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.