Sgt. Bryan Balignot, 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, monitors surroundings for crowd management during Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 21, in Washington, D.C. Soldiers took their patrol positions at 3am and will remain through the day to offer safety and assistance to marchers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:30 Photo ID: 3113923 VIRIN: 170121-Z-XZ018-001 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 811.14 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, District of Columbia National Guard assists with National Women's March, by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.