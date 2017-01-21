Sgt. Bryan Balignot, 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, monitors surroundings for crowd management during Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 21, in Washington, D.C. Soldiers took their patrol positions at 3am and will remain through the day to offer safety and assistance to marchers.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3113923
|VIRIN:
|170121-Z-XZ018-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3072
|Size:
|811.14 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, District of Columbia National Guard assists with National Women's March, by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
