    District of Columbia National Guard assists with National Women's March

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrone Williams 

    DC National Guard

    Sgt. Bryan Balignot, 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, monitors surroundings for crowd management during Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 21, in Washington, D.C. Soldiers took their patrol positions at 3am and will remain through the day to offer safety and assistance to marchers.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3113923
    VIRIN: 170121-Z-XZ018-001
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 811.14 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia National Guard assists with National Women's March, by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DCNG
    Women's March

