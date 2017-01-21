Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Spc. Chris Jones, of the Delaware National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company, guides attendees at the 58th Presidential Inauguration, in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. His unit was tasked with managing traffic and crowds along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez, JTF-DC)

