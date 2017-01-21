Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

From left, Spc. Jose Gonzalez, Spc. Joan Padilla, Sgt. Julio Adorno, Spc. Mario Gerena, and Sgt. Carlos Lopez of Puerto Rico's 770th Military Police, based in Aguadilla, prepare to guide traffic and crowds at the 58th Presidential Inauguration, in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The soldiers assisted at a traffic control point near Constitution Avenue and 17th Street in Washington, D.C. More than 7,500 Guard soldiers and airmen provided support for the event. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez, JTF-DC)

