(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball [Image 5 of 27]

    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Kalie Jones 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    President Donald J. Trump kisses Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell on the cheek after their dance at the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kalie Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3113861
    VIRIN: 170120-D-KH215-1547
    Resolution: 3496x4524
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Our Armed Services Ball [Image 1 of 27], by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ball
    USN
    National Building Museum
    Washington D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Vice President Michael R. Pence
    Salute to Our Armed Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT