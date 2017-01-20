President Donald J. Trump celebrates with Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell after their dance at the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kalie Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:20 Photo ID: 3113859 VIRIN: 170120-D-KH215-1544 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.42 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to Our Armed Services Ball [Image 1 of 27], by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.