Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)
This work, U.S. Naval Academy [Image 1 of 16], by SGT Paige Behringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
