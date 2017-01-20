Sailors of the U.S. Navy Band march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 15:40 Photo ID: 3113711 VIRIN: 170120-D-HL390-0862 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.59 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band [Image 1 of 16], by SGT Paige Behringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.