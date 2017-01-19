(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 21]

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force General Joseph L. Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, visits with Soldiers and Airmen who are staying at FedExField in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, in Washington D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. 3,500 Guardsmen stayed at FedExField while supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 12:08
    Photo ID: 3113009
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-YI114-319
    Resolution: 5012x3341
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 21], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    4-star
    Washington D.C.
    visit
    JTF-NCR
    Chief of National Guard Bureau
    4-star general
    Inauguration 2017
    General Joseph L. Lengyel
    President Donald J. Trump
    FedExField

