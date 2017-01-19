Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force General Joseph L. Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, visits with Soldiers and Airmen who are staying at FedExField in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, in Washington D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. 3,500 Guardsmen stayed at FedExField while supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC.)

